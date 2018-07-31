Consolidated Comms closes sale of Virginia properties

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) has wrapped up the divestiture of its properties in Virginia.

The company sold Peoples Mutual Telephone Co. and Peoples Mutual Long Distance Co. to RiverStreet Management Services, part of Wilkes Communications, for about $21M.

Those operations added about $6.3M in revenue in fiscal 2017.

Also today, the company said it expanded its MPLS private-networking solution to its Northern New England service area. That's a fully managed offering targeting businesses with multiple sites and the need for wide area networking.