Devon Energy -3% after posting Q2 earnings miss amid rising costs

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) -3.1% after-hours following weaker than expected Q2 earnings, as higher expenses offset gains from increased oil production.

DVN says Q2 total costs rose 39% Y/Y to $2.73B, as marketing expenses increased.

Q2 revenue rose nearly 4% to $2.25B as total production averaged 541K boe/day, vs. the company's 524K-549K boe/day guidance and up slightly from 536K boe/day in the year-ago quarter.

DVN says results were hurt by foreign exchange losses as a result of the strengthening of the U.S. dollar vs. the Canadian dollar and restructuring charges related to its streamlining efforts.

After completing the sale of its ownership interests in EnLink Midstream Partners for $3.12B, bringing total divestitures to $4.2B, DVN says it expects to sell an additional $1B of non-core assets across the U.S. by year-end.