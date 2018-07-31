Blue Capital Reinsurance slips after big Q2 miss

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings (NYSE:BCRH) falls 2% in after-hours trading after Q2 EPS of 28 cents misses consensus by 17 cents; revenue fell to $7.7M from $10.3M a year ago.

Q2 combined ratio was 73.5% vs. 56.1% a year ago.

Results were hurt by increased estimated losses related to Hurricane Irma, which hit Florida in Sept. 2017. Q2 loss and loss adjustment expenses-prior year increased to $1.6M from $0.5M.

Book value per common share was $14.24 as of June 30, 2018 vs. $14.27 as of March 31, 2018.

