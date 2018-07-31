McDermott +2.7% as Q2 earnings top estimates, announces Pemex contract

McDermott (NYSE:MDR) +2.2% after-hours as it reports better than expected Q2 earnings, while revenues missed expectations but more than doubled to $1.73B.

MDR says its revenue opportunity pipeline at the end of Q2 totaled $78.5B, comprised of backlog of $10.2B, bids and change orders outstanding of $19B and target projects of $49.3B.

Q2 adjusted operating income margin was 9.9%, aided by strong margin performance in the APAC, MENA and technology segments.

For H2 2018, MDR forecasts adjusted EPS of $0.74-$0.80 vs. $0.80 analyst consensus estimate, and revenues of $4.8B-$5.1B vs. $5.1B consensus.

Also, MDR announces a sizeable contract award by Pemex for subsea pipeline flowline installation in support of the Ayatsil field in the Bay of Campeche offshore Mexico; the scope of work includes design and detailed engineering, procurement, construction and installation of two subsea pipelines.