Baidu +3.6% after Q2 tops high-end estimates

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is up 3.6% after hours following Q2 earnings that topped highest analyst estimates on strong search revenue and increasing mobile traction.

Revenues grew 32% in renminbi terms to 26B yuan (about $3.93B). Online marketing revenues of 21.1B yuan (about $3.18B) were up 25%; other revenues hit 4.9B yuan (about $742M), up 75% thanks in part to robust growth at iQiyi.

Active online marketing customers came to 511,000 (up 9%) and revenue per online marketing customer was 41,200 yuan ($6,200) up 16%.

Traffic acquisition costs, meanwhile, rose 9% Y/Y to 2.7B yuan (about $408M).

Operating income rose 31% to 6.5B yuan ($988M); net income attributable to Baidu was 6.4B yuan ($967M), up 45% Y/Y.

Guidance for Q3 was in line with expectations, with a forecast of revenue of $4.02B-$4.23B (vs. consensus for $4.1B).

At quarter's end, the company had liquidity of 128.3B yuan (about $19.3B).

Conference call to come at 9:15 p.m. ET.

