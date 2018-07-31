Scorpio Tankers raising liquidity ahead of IMO 2020 clean market rebound

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) expects to raise $286M of new liquidity through sale and leaseback agreements by the end of Q3, or 86% of the $334M in liquidity the company earlier said it expected to raise, STNG said during today's earnings conference call.

STNG said it had entered into sale and leaseback agreements for 36 products tankers during Q2 and Q3 in addition to raising $33M in new liquidity in June, in response to its H1 adjusted net loss of $76.4M.

"The results are testament to the ongoing difficult market in product tankers," CEO Emanuele Lauro said on the call.

STNG's efforts to increase liquidity without raising equity are consistent with its interest in creating a bridge to what is perceived to be an improving market in 2019 ahead of the mandatory global 0.5% sulfur bunker regime, company president Robert Bugbee said.

"We continue to find ways to raise and increase liquidity until we see the recovery in the market that we expect," Bugbee said.