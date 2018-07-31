Pioneer Natural's Q2 oil price differential exemplifies Permian's problems

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) slipped 1% in today's trade after disclosing the realized price for its oil during Q2 averaged $61.20/bbl, which was nearly $7 below the average Nymex oil futures price for the quarter vs. a differential of just $3.28 in the prior-year quarter, and aggravated by the effects of hedging.

Bloomberg's Liam Denning says the spread shows how the Permian Basin's logistical constraints are hurting PXD's revenue, adding that the spread in the quarter cost PXD ~$108M of potential revenue.

But Denning also says PXD is better positioned than many of its peers in terms of contracted pipeline capacity from west Texas to the Gulf Coast, where pricing is better, and it ships a lot of its associated natural gas production to California, which also mitigates some of the local glut in that fuel.

Mizuho analyst Paul Sankey notes PXD contracts for its sales to refineries and for exports about two months ahead of expected deliveries; given the recent narrowing of the spread between U.S. WTI crude oil prices and the international Brent benchmark, PXD could enjoy stronger realizations coming through in the current quarter.