Viper Energy Partners LP prices public offering of common units

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) priced public offering of 9M common units representing limited partner interests at $31.25/unit for gross proceeds of $281.3M.

Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.08M common units.

The offering is expected to close on August 3, 2018.

Net proceeds to be used to purchase units of Viper Energy Partners LLC. Viper Operating Company will use the net proceeds from the offering to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under Viper’s revolving credit facility and for general partnership purposes, which may include additional acquisitions.

