Optimism from Mexico on NAFTA

Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expects there to be a revised NAFTA deal in the coming days as negotiators iron out top issues like dispute resolution, auto sector rules and the so-called "sunset clause."

So far, however, Canada has yet to participate in the summertime round of talks.

"My hope is that we will before very long have a conclusion with respect to Mexico and that as a result of that, Canada will come in and begin to compromise," said U.S. trade czar Robert Lighthizer.

