U.S.-China trade war back in focus

Conflicting signs over the state of U.S.-China trade relations are pulling markets from both directions.

The two countries are seeking to resume trade talks to defuse a tariff battle, according to Bloomberg, although later reports suggested the Trump administration plans to propose tariffs of 25% on $200B of imported Chinese goods after initially setting them at 10%.

The Caixin-Markit PMI overnight also showed China's manufacturing sector growing at its slowest pace in eight months in July, dragged down by declining export orders.

Shanghai -1.8% to 2,824, while the Dow fluctuates between gains and losses.

