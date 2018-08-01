U.S. judge halts 3D gun blueprints

U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik has blocked the planned release of 3D printed gun blueprints hours before they were set to hit the internet, siding with U.S. states that sued to halt publication of the designs.

Another hearing in the case has now been set for Aug. 10.

"I am looking into 3-D Plastic Guns being sold to the public," President Trump wrote on Twitter. "Already spoke to NRA, doesn’t seem to make much sense."

