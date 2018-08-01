Rémy Cointreau announces share buyback program

Rémy Cointreau (OTCPK:REMYY) to authorize the Group’s CEO to implement a share buyback program and the investment services provider may purchase up to a maximum of 1M shares under pricing conditions.

The purpose of the buyback program is to enable the following transactions to be performed, in decreasing order of priority: 1. To cancel shares as part of a capital reduction ; 2. To cover obligations in respect to marketable securities giving access to capital ; 3. To cover obligations in respect to the allocation of free share programs to employees and/or Directors and Officers of the Company and/or companies related to it.

This buyback program will end at the latest on 30 April 2019.