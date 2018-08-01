SailPoint and Rackspace collaborate to deliver cloud-hosted identity governance

SailPoint Technologies Holdings (NYSE:SAIL) announces a strategic agreement with Rackspace, to host their identity governance programs in the cloud to offer a managed service provider (NYSE:MSP) solution for enterprises that want to deploy SailPoint’s IdentityIQ or SecurityIQ in Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure environments.

Harry Gould, vice president of worldwide alliances and channels for SailPoint said, “By partnering with Rackspace, we’re giving our joint customers the chance to reap the benefits of best-in-breed identity governance deployed to the cloud-hosted environment they prefer. This is another step forward in our commitment to enabling customers to deploy identity ‘their way,’ no matter their infrastructure or identity needs.”