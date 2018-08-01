Link Media Outdoor announces the acquisition of Tammy Lynn Outdoor, LLC

Link Media Outdoor, a subsidiary of Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN), has completed the acquisition of Tammy Lynn Outdoor, LLC.

The majority of the purchase will be completed using cash but, as part of the consideration for the purchase, Mr. Acken will receive 85,170 shares of Boston Omaha Class A common stock.

“We’re very pleased to have worked with Bud and Tammy Acken on this transaction who have spent years building a wonderful plant with land costs averaging around 5% of revenue,” said Jim McLaughlin, President and CEO of Link. “Link is excited to expand into new territories, like West Virginia, and we look forward to having the employees of Tammy Lynn join our team.”