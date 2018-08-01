Bureau Veritas announces collaboration with Oritain

Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services (OTCPK:BVRDF) collaborates with Oritain to provide their scientific traceability services as part of Bureau Veritas' Origin Traceability Solution.

Rajan Kamalanathan, Vice President of Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services, commented: "We are very pleased to add Oritain Scientific Traceability to the array of tools that we use to design solutions for our clients' traceability challenges. In this day and age, plausible deniability is no longer an effective response to the questions of who, what, where, and when. Companies must have full view of their entire supply chain and be able to answer those questions expeditiously."