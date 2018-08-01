SRA Holdings, Inc. become the majority shareholder in Proxim Wireless

SRA Holdings, Inc. (OTC:SRHLF) to establish a majority shareholder position in Proxim Wireless Corporation (OTCPK:PRXM), and have subsequently acquired all equity and debt from the estate of Lloyd I. Miller III.

Toru Kashima, President, SRA Holdings, Inc., said, “It is important to us that we invest in companies whose vision is in line with our corporate philosophy of contributing to the future of humankind by fostering progress in all domains of computer science. We believe that Proxim Wireless (OTCPK:PRXM) has established a track record for the development of technology that effectively and reliably connects people to needed data, a technology that can be equally effective in both the developed and developing world.”