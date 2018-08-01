Kraken wins $9M deep-sea battery contract from Ocean Infinity

Ocean Infinity has agreed to purchase $9M of Kraken’s (OTCQB:KRKNF) deep-sea batteries with delivery dates expected between 4Q18 and 4Q19.

The first purchase order has been issued for $2.5M and the subsequent purchase order of $6.5M is expected in early 1Q19.

Karl Kenny, Kraken’s President and CEO, said, “Kraken added this battery technology to our product portfolio through an investment in Kraken Power GmbH in Q2 2017, pursuant to which we acquired our current 19.9% ownership position. Under the terms of our agreement with Kraken Power, we can increase our ownership to 75% from 19.9% by exercising the conversion option on our convertible note and paying an additional €200,000. Since May 2017, Kraken Robotics has introduced Kraken Power to several new military and commercial customers and Kraken Power has successfully delivered initial orders. Kraken Power’s unique pressure tolerant gel encapsulation technology for lithium polymer batteries provides an attractively priced, eco-friendly and superior alternative to oil compensated batteries currently used for subsea battery applications. Given the success of this relationship to date, Kraken expects to exercise its right to acquire the additional 55.1% ownership interest in Kraken Power at some point prior to the end of Q4 2018.”