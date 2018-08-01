Futures waver ahead of Fed decision

The Fed is not expected to raise interest rates at its meeting that ends this afternoon, but its policy statement is expected to set the stage for a September hike and may remove language about remaining accommodative. Dow -0.2% ; S&P 500 -0.1% ; Nasdaq +0.2% .

The announcement comes against a backdrop of debate in the markets, where there continues to be disagreement over how many more rate hikes the Fed will be able to carry through this year because of the flattening of the yield curve.

Oil is down 1% at $68.05/bbl, gold is 0.2% lower at $1231/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 bps to 2.98%.

