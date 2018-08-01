Dine Brands Global to refinance its existing long-term debt through a securitization

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) intends to refinance its Series 2014-1, Class A-2 Fixed Rate Senior Secured Notes having balance of ~$1.29B with a new securitized financing facility, expected to be comprised of $1.35B of senior term notes and replace its existing Series 2014-1, Class A-1 Variable Funding Senior Notes having balance of $20M with $225M of variable funding new notes.

The net proceeds of the new facility would be used for repayment of the Existing Notes, transaction costs associated with the refinancing and general corporate purposes.