Pakistan bailout could repay China?

Pakistan's growing debt to China, as part of the "Belt and Road" initiative, is emerging as a point of contention with the U.S., as the nation prepares to possibly seek an international financial bailout in the coming weeks.

"There's no rationale for IMF tax dollars - and associated with that, American dollars that are part of the IMF funding - for those to go to bail out Chinese bondholders or - or China itself," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told CNBC.

ETFs: PAK