Generac +2.9% on earnings beat and raised FY2018 guidance

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) reports core sales growth of ~23% in Q2.

Domestic sales advanced 24.8% to $381.05M.

International sales grew 27.3% to $113.9M.

Residential product sales increased 24.1% to $246.4M and Commercial & Industrial product sales up 26.3% to $215.63M.

Gross margin rate improved 190 bps to 35.6%.

Operating margin rate rose 420 bps to 17.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA expanded 46.6% to $102.23M.

FY2018 Guidance: Net sales: +13% to +14%; Core sales: ~+10%; Net margin rate : ~10.5%; Adjusted EBITDA margin: ~20%.

GNRC +2.88% premarket.

