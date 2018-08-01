Macau gaming revenue stays at double-digit pace

Macau gross gaming revenue increased 10.3% in July to 25.3B patacas, according to the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

The consensus estimate for the month was for an increase of 11.5%.

Gross gaming revenue is up 17.5% YTD.

Union Gaming Grant Govertsen says it was a strong performance given three headwinds the sector faced. He notes the calendar was unfavorable with one fewer Sunday, July had the toughest comp of the year (+29.2% last year) and notes a small impact from the "more interesting" second half of the World Cup played out during the first two weeks.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO).

