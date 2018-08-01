Carlyle to acquire 19.9% stake of DSA Re from AIG

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) and AIG (NYSE:AIG) start partnership to build DSA Re into a standalone provider of reinsurance, claims handling, and run-off management products for long-dated, complex risks in the insurance industry.

DSA Re currently reinsures $36B of AIG’s legacy life and annuity and general insurance liabilities.

Carlyle will acquire a 19.9% stake in DSA Re. In turn, DSA Re and AIG will, in aggregate, allocate $6B of assets into various Carlyle-managed strategies across corporate private equity, real assets and private credit.

The transaction is expected to close in approximately 60 days.

AIG established DSA Re in Feb. 2018 as a Bermuda-based, composite reinsurer of its legacy insurance portfolio, consolidating non-core insurance lines under a specialized team with expertise in run-off, while continuing to ensure it meets its obligations to policyholders.

Source: Press Release

