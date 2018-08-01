Attendance decline continues at Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) reports revenue fell 1% Y/Y to $435M for the six-month period ending on June 24.

Attendance was down 2% to 8.7M during the period. Average in-park per capita spending rose 1%, while out-of-park revenues was up 2%.

During July, Cedar Fair's revenue was down 2% on a 3% decline in attendance.

Looking ahead, Cedar Fair says a lack of meaningful momentum or attendance pickup in July could have results fall below the low end of the cmpany's full-year guidance of net revenues between $1.34B and $1.38B and adjusted EBITDA1 between $475M and $495M.

Previously: Cedar Fair EPS of $0.34 (Aug. 1)