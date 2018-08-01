CAE acquires Alpha-Omega Change Engineering for ~$29M

CAE (NYSE:CAE) announced the acquisition of Alpha-Omega Change Engineering, based in Williamsburg, Virginia, through its subsidiary CAE USA Mission Solutions for ~$29M.

Alpha-Omega Change Engineering provides a range of aircrew training services, operational test and evaluation, and engineering support services to the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. intelligence services.

“AOCE brings existing contracts as well as past performance in unmanned systems, aircrew training and courseware development for fighter and special operations aircraft, and space and missile defense. This will significantly enhance CAE USA’s training systems integration capabilities and allow us to address broader market opportunities in the United States", mentioned Ray Duquette, President and General Manager, CAE USA.