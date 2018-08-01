AMC Entertainment +2% after solid earnings

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) trades higher after sliding past consensus estimates with its Q2 report.

Admissions revenue increased 17.7% to $896.3M during the quarter, while food and beverage revenue increased 19.2% to $445.8M. AMC's food and beverage revenue per patron in the U.S. was $5.29, a mark which ii says is the highest for any major U.S. operator.

U.S. adjusted EBITDA rose 93.2% to $222.2M in Q2 and international Adjusted EBITDA grew 8.7% to $22.6M.

Shares of AMC are up 1.84% in premarket trading to $16.60.

