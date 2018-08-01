Pitney Bowes +3% post Q2 results, reaffirmed FY2018 guidance

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) reports revenue rose 17% on a constant currency basis in Q2.

Equipment sales fell 12.9% to $105.75M.

Business services sales expanded 68.8% to $367.88M.

Segment revenue: Commerce Services: $362M (+70%); Small & medium business solutions: $408M (-7%); Software Solutions: $92M (+13%).

Adjusted EBIT margin squeezed 160 bps to 12.4%.

The Company completed the sale of DMT Production Mail and supporting software to Platinum Equity.

FY2018 Guidance: Revenue: +11 to +15% (on a constant currency basis); Adjusted EPS: $1.15 to $1.30; Free cash flow: $300M to $350M.

PBI +3.09% premarket.

