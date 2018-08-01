Restaurant Brands falls after comp sales disappoint

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) trades lower after Q2 comparable sales falls short of estimates.

The restaurant operator saw net restaurant growth of 7.5% during the quarter and comparable sales growth of 2.9%. Comparable sales in the U.S. were up 1.8%.

Comparable sales rose 1.8% at Burger King vs +2.4% expected and were flat for the Tim Hortons business vs. +0.3% expected. Comparable sales increased 2.9% for Popeyes.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $562M.1M vs. $563.1M a year ago.

"We are very optimistic about the long-term growth potential for each of our brands and remain focused on driving improved guest satisfaction and franchisee profitability," says CEO Daniel Schwartz.

Shares of QSR are down 2.82% in premarket trading to $61.35.

