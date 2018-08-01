More on Carlyle Group Q2: EPS strengthens from Q1, weaker than a year ago
Aug. 01, 2018 7:27 AM ETThe Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)CGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Q2 GAAP EPS 56 cents vs. 30 cents in Q1 and 59 cents a year ago.
- Q2 economic income per adjusted unit 69 cents vs. 47 cents in Q1 and 81 cents a year ago.
- Distributable earnings per common unit 29 cents, vs 36 cents in Q1 and 56 cents a year ago.
- Total revenue $893.6M vs $908.4M a year ago; fund management fee revenue of $301.3M vs $238.8M Y/Y; investment income, including performance allocations, $503.3M vs. $591.5M Y/Y.
- Assets under management $209.7B vs. $201.5B in Q1 and $169.8B a year ago.
- Over the last 12 months, total AUM reflects $51M in new commitments, $28M of outflows, and $17M increase from market activity.
- During the quarter, new commitments were $12.1B, outflows were $6.0B, and market appreciation was $5.8B; foreign exchange loss was $3.1B, and "other" accounts for a $546M loss.
- Source: Press Release
- Previously: Carlyle beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Aug. 1)