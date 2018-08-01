More on Carlyle Group Q2: EPS strengthens from Q1, weaker than a year ago

Aug. 01, 2018 7:27 AM ETThe Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)CGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Q2 GAAP EPS 56 cents vs. 30 cents in Q1 and 59 cents a year ago.
  • Q2 economic income per adjusted unit 69 cents vs. 47 cents in Q1 and 81 cents a year ago.
  • Distributable earnings per common unit 29 cents, vs 36 cents in Q1 and 56 cents a year ago.
  • Total revenue $893.6M vs $908.4M a year ago; fund management fee revenue of $301.3M vs $238.8M Y/Y; investment income, including performance allocations, $503.3M vs. $591.5M Y/Y.
  • Assets under management $209.7B vs. $201.5B in Q1 and $169.8B a year ago.
  • Over the last 12 months, total AUM reflects $51M in new commitments, $28M of outflows, and $17M increase from market activity.
  • During the quarter, new commitments were $12.1B, outflows were $6.0B, and market appreciation was $5.8B; foreign exchange loss was $3.1B, and "other" accounts for a $546M loss.
  • Source: Press Release
  • Previously: Carlyle beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Aug. 1)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.