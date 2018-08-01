ADP reports Q4 beats, upside EPS guide

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) reports Q4 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with an 8% Y/Y revenue growth. FY19 guidance has in-line revenue up 5% to 7% to about $13.99B to $14.26B (consensus: $14.25B) and upside EPS up 19% to 21% to about $5.12 to $5.21 (consensus: $5.10).

Revenue by segment: Employer Services, $2.5B (+7%); PEO Services, $976.7M (+10%); Other, -$157.8M.

Earnings by segment: $711.9M (+15%); PEO Services, $122.9M (+15%); Other, -$630.3M.

Adjusted EBIT was $575.6M, up 31%. Net earnings were $108.7M, down 59% on the year.

Acquisition: Automatic Data acquires global payroll management provider Celergo for undisclosed terms. The acquisition will enhance ADP’s international payroll offerings with a cloud-based tech platform.

Earnings call is scheduled for 8:30 AM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Press release.

