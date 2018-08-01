Boeing doubles down on autonomous flight

Becoming the first major tenant of MIT's new mixed-use district in Kendall Square, the U.S. planemaker plans to open the new Boeing Aerospace & Autonomy Center in Cambridge, Mass.

Under the agreement, Boeing (NYSE:BA) will lease 100K square feet of research and lab space inside a new 17-floor building at 314 Main Street in Cambridge.

The new center will house employees from Boeing and subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences, who will focus on designing, building and flying autonomous aircraft and developing enabling technologies.