Rio Tinto -3.5% after H1 profit miss; pledges to return $7B to investors

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) -3.5% premarket after reporting H1 underlying earnings rose 12% Y/Y to $4.42B, well above the $3.94B in the same period last year but below analyst consensus expectations of $4.53B.

Outgoing CFO Chris Lynch attributes the miss partly to the market not taking into account pricing in old alumina contracts, which cost Rio “a couple of hundred million” dollars as it missed out on exposure to recent price gains in alumina after the U.S. imposed sanctions on Rusal.

CEO Jean-Sebastien Jacques says Rio’s operations had not yet been hurt by rising tariffs, but CFO Lynch says inflation is a concern, given oil prices have increased ~20% in the past year, with growing costs for aluminum raw materials such as coke, pitch and caustic soda, and rising rates for contractors.

Rio also declares an interim dividend of $1.27/share vs. $1.10 in the year-earlier period, and plans to return to investors ~$4B of proceeds from asset sales; Rio’s total package of $7.2B of cash returns compares with a $3B payout in H1 2017.