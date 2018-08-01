Aerie Pharma expands collaboration with DSM Medical, licenses polymer technology

Citing encouraging preclinical results for small molecule AR-13503, Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) expands its 2017 collaboration with DSM Biomedical, the developer of bioerodible polyesteramide polymer technology that supports potential six-month intravitreal dosing for patients with wet AMD or diabetic macular edema (DME).

AR-13503 inhibits Rho kinase and protein kinase C which, according to Aerie, has the potential to address vascular dysfunction, fibrosis and inflammation in retinal disorders. In preclinical models, its has performed similar to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) EYLEA (aflibercept).When added to EYLEA, additional treatment effects have been observed.

Under the expanded agreement, Aerie will secure a global exclusive license to DSM's polyesteramide polymer technology for all ophthalmic indications for an unlimited number of compounds. It will gain access to DSM's preclinical-stage latanoprost implant. Clinical studies in glaucoma could start next year. The companies will continue their collaborative research through the end of 2020. DSM will transfer its formulation technology to Aerie during this time.

Aerie paid DSM $6M upon the signing of the expanded partnership and will pay an additional $9M through the end of 2020. Aerie will also pay additional milestones and royalties on net sales.