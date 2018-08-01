The Intercept: Google plans censored search in China; Baidu -7.6%

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) reportedly plans to launch a censored version of its search engine in China.

The company had exited the market in 2010 due to the government’s attempts to “limit free speech on the web.”

The Intercept has internal documents from a whistleblower that show Google has developed the censored version, codenamed Dragonfly, since early last year.

Dragonfly is still an Android app but will “blacklist sensitive queries” and block websites not permitted by China’s censors.

In a statement to The Verge, a Google spokesperson says the company doesn’t comment on speculated future plans.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares trade down 7.6% following the news, erasing gains from the aftermarket earnings report.

Previously: Baidu +3.6% after Q2 tops high-end estimates (July 31)