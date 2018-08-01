SAIC awarded $116M Navy Tactical Networks contract

The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific awarded Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract worth ~$116M to continue to provide engineering services to the U.S. Navy’s afloat and ashore assets.

“We are proud to continue our support to SPAWAR Systems Center Pacific TACNET and are dedicated to ensuring the highest degree of fleet readiness. For more than 20 years, we have assisted the Navy with sustainment services for critical TACNET systems that serve as the backbone of U.S. naval vessels,” said Jim Scanlon, SAIC senior vice president and general manager of the Defense Systems Customer Group.