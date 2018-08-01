Diebold Nixdorf -27% on bottom-line disappointment, lowered FY guide

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) plunges nearly 27% premarket on Q2 results that narrowly beat revenue estimates but missed on EPS by $0.23 with a reported -$0.21. The company lowers its FY18 guidance to revenue of $4.5B (consensus: $4.58B; was: $4.5B to $4.7B) and adjusted EBITDA to $280M to $320M (consensus: $380M to $410M).

Diebold blames its bottom-line disappointment on higher service and delivery costs and a “high degree of complexity that permeates the business.” The company is focused on “several actions” to simplify operations. Near-term activities might include a comprehensive plan to improve services delivery and efficiency and targeted investment in next-gen solutions.

In Q2, Diebold began implementing the DN Now plan to improve profitability. The plan included a new customer-centric operating model to save $100M, divesting non-core businesses that accounted for 5% to 10% of revenue to reduce debt, and streamlining solutions to reduce delivery cycles.

Earnings call is scheduled for 8:30 AM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Previously: Diebold Nixdorf misses by $0.23, beats on revenue (Aug. 1)