Hyatt Hotels boosts RevPAR guidance

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) updates guidance after posting Q2 numbers, which included a 2.7% decline in adjusted EBITDA and comparable system-wide RevPAR mark of 4.0%.

The hotel operator expects full-year comparable system-wide RevPAR growth of +3% to +4% vs. +2% to +3.5% prior.

Hyatt sees full-year adjusted EBITDA of $775M to $785M vs. $765M to $785M prior.

The company expects to return ~$800M to shareholders in 2018, compared to a previous expectation of at least $700M.