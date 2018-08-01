Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) initiated with Buy rating and $31 (53% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) initiated with Buy rating and $12.50 (83% upside) price target at Roth Capital.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) upgraded to Overweight with a $163 (41% upside) at Morgan Stanley. Analyst Matthew Harrison says the company sports a favorable valuation because the market is "missing near-term catalysts." Shares up 4% premarket.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) downgraded to Market Perform at JMP Securities. Shares down 2% premarket.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) downgraded to Market Perform with a $125 (2% upside) price target at BMO citing "tougher-than-expected" fundamentals. Shares down 2% premarket.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) downgraded to Market Perform with a $40 (flat) price target at BMO citing continued challenges in the U.S. and U.K.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) downgraded to Equal Weight with a $10 (flat) price target at Morgan Stanley.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) downgraded to Equal Weight with a $9 (22% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley. Share down 2% premarket.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) downgraded to Hold with a $4 (6% upside) price target at Stifel. Shares down 6% premarket.