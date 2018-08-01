Ares Capital Q2 benefits from rising interest rates, portfolio rotation

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) posts Q2 core EPS 39 cents, in line with consensus and up from 34 cents a year ago.

ARCC +0.6% in premarket trading.

Q2 net investment income of 38 cents per share increased from 29 cents a year ago.

“We generated another strong quarter, with substantial year over year growth in our core earnings and net asset value as we benefited from portfolio rotation opportunities and rising interest rates,” says CEO Kipp deVeer.

Gross commitments during quarter was $1.62B vs. $1.97B a year ago, and exits of commitments totaled $2.20B vs. $1.79B a year earlier.

Fair value of Ares Capital's portfolio investments at June 30, 2018 was $11.5B, including $9.9B in accruing debt and other income-producing securities.

From July 1 to 25, 2018, Ares Capital made new investment commitments of about $895M, of which $794M were funded; during that period, the company exited about $629M of investment commitments.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Ares Capital EPS in-line, beats on total investment income (Aug. 1)