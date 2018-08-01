Hanesbrands -10% after mixed Q2, Target contract loss

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) falls sharply in early trading after the company posts a mixed Q2 report.

Guidance from Hanesbrands arrived just a hair above expectations. The company expects Q3 sales of $1.85B to $1.90B vs. $1.88B consensus and EPS of $0.54 to $0.57 vs. $0.56 consensus.

The headline event of the day may be that Target doesn't plan to renew a C9 by Champion activewear apparel contract that expires in January of 2020.

Shares of HBI are down 10.38% in premarket trading to $19.95.

Previously: Hanesbrands misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (Aug. 1)