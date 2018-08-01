U.S. health insurers to sell cheaper pared-down coverage in October

The Trump administration has cleared the way for insurers to begin selling short-term health coverage that is less expensive and less comprehensive than Obamacare plans. The rollout will start in October when open enrollment for 2019 exchange coverage begins. The pared-down plans may be renewable for up to 36 months.

Short-term plans are exempt from coverage mandates under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), allowing insurers to reduce the cost of premiums. Critics, like Georgetown University Professor Sabrina Corlette, say buyers need to be aware that some policies are "truly junk insurance."

The administration says insurers will be required to provide "clear notice" to consumers that short-term plans do not provide Obamacare protections and clearly outline what the plans do cover.

Scott Flanders, CEO of eHealth, believes as many as 5M short-term policies could be sold next year.

Selected tickers: XLV, HIIQ, WCG, UNH, GTS, MOH, HUM, CI, CNC, ANTM, AET, VHT, IYH, IXJ, FHLC, FXH