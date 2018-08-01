Gartner down 3% post Q2 results, updated FY2018 guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT) reports revenue rose 16% in Q2, if the impact of the foreign exchange is backed out.

Segment revenue: Research: $770M (+25%); Consulting: $96M (+5%); Events: $111M (+22%).

GTS Client retention rate was 82% and GBS client retention rate was 83%.

FY2018 Guidance: Total revenue: $3.92B to $4.025B; Research revenue: $3.093B to $3.143B; Consulting revenue: $340M to $355M; Events revenue: $380M to $400M; GAAP EPS: $1.12 to $1.51; Adjusted EPS: $3.51 to $3.91; Adjusted EBITDA: $710M to $760M; Operating cash flow: $425M to $475M; Capex: $135; to $145M Free cash flow: $416 to $456M.

IT -2.98% premarket.

