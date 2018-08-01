More on Brookfield Property Partners Q2: core office ops drive FFO growth

Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) Q2 comparable FFO per unit increases to 35 cents from 31 cents a year ago, but misses consensus by 2 cents.

Q2 commercial property and hospitality revenue of $1.61B increased 8.5% from $1.48B a year earlier.

Comparable core office operations generated FFO of $149M vs. $122M a year ago, while core retail operations generated FFO of $119M, unchanged from a year earlier; opportunistic investments FFO was $99M vs $96M a year earlier.

Core office portfolio generated 6.6% same-property growth, largely driven by leasing activity in downtown New York, London, and Toronto.

