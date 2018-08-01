ArcelorMittal says tariffs lifted Q2 results, sees improving global steel market

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) +2.4% premarket after reporting better than expected Q2 earnings and a 16% Y/Y increase in revenues, saying it is seeing a "significant positive impact" from tariffs.

While MT’s imports into the U.S. from Brazil and Canada had been hurt by the tariffs, CFO Aditya Mittal says on balance the company had benefited from the tariffs as they had fed into higher steel prices and expects the positive impacts to continue through the rest of this year.

The CFO says protective measures are justified given the significant overcapacity in global steel production and unfair state aid granted to producers in “certain countries,” referring to China.

MT says structural improvements in the global steel industry are boosting results, and expects global apparent steel consumption to rise 2%-3% in 2018, up from the 1.5%-2.5% growth in its May forecast.

MT also says its net debt fell to $10.5B from $11.1B at the end of Q1 and expects to accelerate progress towards its net debt target of $6B.

