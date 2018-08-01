Trovagene receives positive opinion for ODD in Europe for PCM-075

Trovagene (NASDAQ:TROV) announces that the EMAs Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products has adopted a positive opinion recommending PCM-075 for designation as an orphan medicinal product for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). European Commission's decision is anticipated by the end of August.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the EU is a 10-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.

PCM-075 is a highly selective, oral Polo Like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, that is designed to target cell division (mitosis).