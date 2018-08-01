Stratasys +8% on Q2 beats, upside rev guide

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) gains 8% premarket on Q2 results that beat revenue and EPS estimates. Reaffirmed FY18 guidance has upside revenue of $670M to $700M (consensus: $668.87M) and in-line EPS of $0.30 to $0.50 (consensus: $0.36). The company lowered its capex guide for the year from $40M to $50M to $30M to $40M.

Sales breakdown: Products totaled $118.4M (-2% Y/Y) and Services was up 6% to $51.8M.

Cash from operations totaled $13M. Non-GAAP gross margin was 52.5%, down from 53% from the prior year’s quarter. Operating income was $10.6M and net income came in at $8.1M. Net R&D expenses were $23.7M, up 2% Y/Y.

Stratasys ended the period with $346.7M in cash and equivalents.

Earnings call began at 8:30 AM Eastern with a webcast available here.

