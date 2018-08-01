McGrath RentCorp continues positive momentum for Q2

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC +2% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 6.8% Y/Y to $116.9M.

Segment sales: Mobile Modular $59.9M (+5.8% Y/Y); TRS-

RenTelco $30.4M (+14.7% Y/Y); Adler Tanks $23M (+3.1% Y/Y) & Enviroplex $3.7M (-11.9% Y/Y).

Total rental revenues $77.3M (+10.4% Y/Y); Mobile Modular $38.2M (+9.1% Y/Y); TRS- RenTelco $22.2M (+12.1% Y/Y) & Adler Tanks $16.9M (+11.9% Y/Y).

Average rental equipment: Mobile Modular $748.7M (+0.3% Y/Y); TRS-

RenTelco $274.3M (+10.6% Y/Y) & Adler Tanks $309.9M (+0.8% Y/Y).

Average monthly rental rate: Mobile Modular 2.21%; TRS-

RenTelco 4.26% & Adler Tanks 3.08%.

Adj. EBITDA margin increased 100 bps to 39%.

Dividend rate increased 31% Y/Y to $0.34 per share for Q2.

2018 Outlook: Reaffirmed operating profit to increase 11-15%.

Previously: McGrath RentCorp beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (July 31)