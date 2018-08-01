Apollo Global funds to invest $200M in water services for oil & gas industry

Funds managed by Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) form a partnership with Freestone Midstream Holdings to invest in water assets serving the oil and gas industry, initially focusing on the Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

The Apollo funds have provided Freestone with an equity commitment of $200M in support of Freestone's business plan.

Denver-based Freestone will identify and evaluate opportunities to acquire, develop, and operate water midstream and services assets serving upstream oil and gas operators.

Source: Press Release

