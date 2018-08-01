Cellectar and Orano Med collaborates to develop new PDC

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Orano Med (formerly AREVA Med) have entered into an agreement to combine certain proprietary technologies to create a novel oncologic therapy.

The collaboration will focus on the development of novel phospholipid drug conjugates (PDC) utilizing Orano Med’s unique alpha emitter, lead-212 (212Pb), conjugated to Cellectar’s phospholipid ether (PLE). The companies intend to evaluate the new PDC in up to three oncology indications.

Under the terms of the agreement, early preclinical costs will be shared equally between the organizations with both parties having an option to advance and commercialize the PDC alone or in collaboration with each other. The option is exercisable after establishment of early proof of concept data.