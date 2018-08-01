Ten-year yield back to 3% on strong jobs numbers, Treasury refunding

ADP numbers for July blew past estimates, with 219K jobs added vs. 173K expected and 177K in June.

To help fund the expanding budget deficit, the Treasury will boost issuance of government paper by $30B over the next three months. Included will be a new two-month Treasury bill, and larger sales of debt across the yield curve.

The 10-year Treasury yield is up 3.5 basis points to 3%. TLT -1% , TBT +2%

